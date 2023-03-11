Quantamental Technologies LLC Purchases Shares of 26,680 Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY)

Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 26,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $169,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Coty by 323.8% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 5,324 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Coty by 48.3% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 2,328 shares during the last quarter. Black Swift Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Coty during the third quarter valued at about $63,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Coty by 335.5% during the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 10,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 8,351 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Coty by 126.2% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 4,686 shares during the last quarter. 37.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently commented on COTY shares. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Coty in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $13.00 price objective on shares of Coty in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Coty from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 price objective on shares of Coty in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Coty to $8.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.84.

Shares of NYSE:COTY opened at $10.72 on Friday. Coty Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.90 and a twelve month high of $11.65. The company’s 50 day moving average is $10.30 and its 200 day moving average is $8.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The company has a market cap of $9.14 billion, a PE ratio of 76.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.86.

Coty (NYSE:COTY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. Coty had a net margin of 2.51% and a return on equity of 8.83%. The business’s revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.17 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Coty Inc. will post 0.36 EPS for the current year.

Coty, Inc engages in the manufacture, market, sale, and distribution of branded beauty products. It operates through the following segments: Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific. The segments Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific focus on prestige fragrances, prestige skin care, prestige cosmetics, mass color cosmetics, mass fragrance, mass skin care and body care.

