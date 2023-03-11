Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) Shares Acquired by Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Get Rating) by 272.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,609,257 shares of the game software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,177,415 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned 0.58% of Electronic Arts worth $186,208,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in EA. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Electronic Arts during the second quarter worth $25,000. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Electronic Arts in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. MCF Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 2,500.0% in the 3rd quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 260 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management increased its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 70.1% in the 2nd quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 262 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the period. Finally, Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Electronic Arts in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. 89.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EA stock opened at $109.19 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $118.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $122.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 52-week low of $108.92 and a 52-week high of $142.79. The firm has a market cap of $30.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.43, a PEG ratio of 8.37 and a beta of 0.86.

Electronic Arts ( NASDAQ:EA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The game software company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.62 by ($1.89). The company had revenue of $2.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.50 billion. Electronic Arts had a net margin of 14.08% and a return on equity of 14.38%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.80 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 4.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be paid a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 28th. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.49%.

In related news, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.84, for a total value of $604,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 85,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,304,510.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Electronic Arts news, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.59, for a total value of $98,872.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 26,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,232,496.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.84, for a total transaction of $604,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 85,274 shares in the company, valued at $10,304,510.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 13,100 shares of company stock valued at $1,626,881. 0.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on EA shares. Truist Financial cut their target price on Electronic Arts from $150.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Ascendiant Capital Markets cut their target price on Electronic Arts from $156.00 to $152.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Wedbush cut their target price on Electronic Arts from $164.00 to $139.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Benchmark cut their target price on Electronic Arts from $188.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Electronic Arts from $150.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $135.54.

Electronic Arts, Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Anthem, Need for Speed, and Plants v.

