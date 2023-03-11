OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC) Stock Position Lifted by Prelude Capital Management LLC

Prelude Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC – Get Rating) by 15.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 55,965 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,358 shares during the quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC’s holdings in OceanFirst Financial were worth $1,043,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in OCFC. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of OceanFirst Financial by 24.9% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,096 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $243,000 after purchasing an additional 2,411 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of OceanFirst Financial by 14.7% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 25,990 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $522,000 after purchasing an additional 3,332 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of OceanFirst Financial by 30.3% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 21,213 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $426,000 after purchasing an additional 4,938 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of OceanFirst Financial by 54.1% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 31,851 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $640,000 after purchasing an additional 11,187 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in OceanFirst Financial by 23.0% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 4,917 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 919 shares during the period. 69.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

OCFC opened at $20.94 on Friday. OceanFirst Financial Corp. has a 12 month low of $18.24 and a 12 month high of $24.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.65 and a beta of 0.91. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $23.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.85.

OceanFirst Financial ( NASDAQ:OCFC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 19th. The savings and loans company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $134.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $110.75 million. OceanFirst Financial had a return on equity of 9.21% and a net margin of 29.90%. As a group, research analysts predict that OceanFirst Financial Corp. will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 6th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 3rd. OceanFirst Financial’s payout ratio is currently 33.06%.

OCFC has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com cut OceanFirst Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Piper Sandler cut OceanFirst Financial from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, December 12th.

OceanFirst Financial Corp. operates as a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. Its subsidiary OceanFirst Bank, offers commercial and residential financing solutions, wealth management, and deposit services. It has retail branches throughout the state and in metropolitan New York City along with loan production offices in New Jersey, New York City and Pennsylvania.

