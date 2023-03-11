Quadrature Capital Ltd Acquires Shares of 20,495 Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC)

Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 20,495 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $863,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of KRC. PGGM Investments bought a new stake in Kilroy Realty in the 3rd quarter valued at about $80,812,000. Long Pond Capital LP raised its position in shares of Kilroy Realty by 158.9% in the 3rd quarter. Long Pond Capital LP now owns 2,493,651 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $105,008,000 after buying an additional 1,530,644 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Kilroy Realty by 15.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,174,949 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $475,035,000 after buying an additional 811,897 shares in the last quarter. Waterfront Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Kilroy Realty by 208.8% in the 2nd quarter. Waterfront Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,200,455 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $62,820,000 after buying an additional 811,755 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Kilroy Realty by 952.3% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 707,793 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,039,000 after buying an additional 640,533 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Kilroy Realty alerts:

Kilroy Realty Trading Down 8.9 %

NYSE:KRC opened at $31.31 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $38.50 and its 200-day moving average is $41.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a current ratio of 2.09. Kilroy Realty Co. has a 52 week low of $30.92 and a 52 week high of $79.06. The firm has a market cap of $3.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.86.

Kilroy Realty Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.90%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. Kilroy Realty’s dividend payout ratio is currently 109.09%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on KRC. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Kilroy Realty from $55.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Kilroy Realty from $54.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Scotiabank cut shares of Kilroy Realty from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $53.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Kilroy Realty to $46.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Kilroy Realty from $46.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.46.

Kilroy Realty Profile

(Get Rating)

Kilroy Realty Corp. operates as a self-administered real estate investment trust, which engages in the development, acquisition, and management of office and mixed-use real estate assets. It owns, develops, acquires and manages real estate assets, consisting primarily of Class A properties in the coastal regions of Los Angeles, Orange County, San Diego County, the San Francisco Bay Area, and Greater Seattle.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Kilroy Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kilroy Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.