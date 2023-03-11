Pathstone Family Office LLC Grows Position in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Pathstone Family Office LLC raised its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating) by 52.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,217 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 762 shares during the quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $1,559,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 10.8% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,829,485 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,155,795,000 after purchasing an additional 178,046 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 4.2% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,315,334 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $830,976,000 after buying an additional 52,634 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 88.8% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 789,369 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $555,202,000 after buying an additional 371,324 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 128.7% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 687,486 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $470,900,000 after buying an additional 386,822 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi lifted its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 0.6% in the second quarter. Amundi now owns 603,756 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $404,105,000 after buying an additional 3,611 shares in the last quarter. 90.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock opened at $819.92 on Friday. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 52-week low of $562.90 and a 52-week high of $873.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.88. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $823.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $792.40.

O’Reilly Automotive ( NASDAQ:ORLY Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The specialty retailer reported $8.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.71 by $0.66. O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 15.08% and a negative return on equity of 234.76%. The firm had revenue of $3.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.50 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $7.64 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 36.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ORLY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $780.00 to $830.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Barclays began coverage on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $815.00 target price on the stock. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $900.00 target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $770.00 to $855.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $859.60.

In related news, SVP Jeffrey Alan Lauro sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $834.31, for a total value of $417,155.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $640,750.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.73% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc owns and operates retail outlets in the United States. It engages in the distribution and retailing of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the U.S., serving both professional installers and do-it-yourself customers. It provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, including alternators, starters, fuel pumps, water pumps, brake system components, batteries, belts, hoses, temperature controls, chassis parts and engine parts, maintenance items consisting of oil, antifreeze products, fluids, filters, lighting products, engine additives, and appearance products, and accessories, such as floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

