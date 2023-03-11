Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Lowers Position in CNA Financial Co. (NYSE:CNA)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lessened its stake in shares of CNA Financial Co. (NYSE:CNA – Get Rating) by 18.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,051,088 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,175,566 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned approximately 1.86% of CNA Financial worth $186,387,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CNA. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in CNA Financial by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,653,694 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $80,403,000 after buying an additional 104,417 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new stake in shares of CNA Financial in the 3rd quarter worth $3,616,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CNA Financial by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,150,456 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $55,935,000 after purchasing an additional 92,007 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of CNA Financial by 260.2% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 115,956 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,279,000 after purchasing an additional 83,768 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PGGM Investments bought a new stake in shares of CNA Financial in the 3rd quarter worth $2,989,000. Institutional investors own 98.35% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com raised CNA Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, February 11th.

CNA Financial Stock Down 1.3 %

CNA Financial stock opened at $39.80 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $10.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.13, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.67. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.31. CNA Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $35.90 and a 12 month high of $50.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

CNA Financial (NYSE:CNA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The insurance provider reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $3.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.65 billion. CNA Financial had a return on equity of 11.25% and a net margin of 7.53%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.97 EPS. Equities analysts predict that CNA Financial Co. will post 4.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CNA Financial Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a None dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st were paid a $1.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 17th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.6%. CNA Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.22%.

About CNA Financial

CNA Financial Corp. engages in the provision of insurance holdings. It operates through the following business segments: Specialty, Commercial, and International. The Specialty segment provides professional, financial, and specialty property and casualty products and services. The Commercial segment includes property and casualty coverages sold to small businesses and middle market entities and organizations primarily through an independent agency distribution system.

Featured Stories

