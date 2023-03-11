Prelude Capital Management LLC Buys Shares of 75,402 U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SLCA)

Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SLCA – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 75,402 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $826,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SLCA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in U.S. Silica by 228.9% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 240,339 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $4,485,000 after purchasing an additional 167,257 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of U.S. Silica by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 721,779 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $13,468,000 after buying an additional 9,241 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of U.S. Silica by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 73,258 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,367,000 after buying an additional 4,027 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of U.S. Silica by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 20,911 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $379,000 after buying an additional 1,076 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of U.S. Silica by 54.5% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 39,396 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $735,000 after buying an additional 13,892 shares during the last quarter. 82.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup raised their price target on U.S. Silica from $13.50 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on U.S. Silica from $18.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, StockNews.com cut U.S. Silica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, U.S. Silica has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.40.

Insider Transactions at U.S. Silica

U.S. Silica Price Performance

In other news, Director Diane K. Duren sold 16,089 shares of U.S. Silica stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.43, for a total value of $183,897.27. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 81,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $928,950.39. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, Director Diane K. Duren sold 16,089 shares of U.S. Silica stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.43, for a total value of $183,897.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 81,273 shares in the company, valued at $928,950.39. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Bryan Adair Shinn sold 58,499 shares of U.S. Silica stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.99, for a total value of $818,401.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,460,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,434,969.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SLCA opened at $12.05 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.57. The stock has a market cap of $917.25 million, a PE ratio of 12.17 and a beta of 2.60. U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.47 and a 52 week high of $21.54.

U.S. Silica (NYSE:SLCA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 24th. The mining company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.08. U.S. Silica had a return on equity of 13.93% and a net margin of 5.13%. The firm had revenue of $412.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $403.45 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.22) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 44.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. will post 1.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of commercial silica products. It operates through the following segments: Oil and Gas Proppants, and Industrial and Specialty Products. The Oil and Gas Proppants segment focuses on delivering fracturing sand, which is pumped down oil and natural gas wells to prop open rock fissures and increase the flow rate of natural gas and oil from the wells.

