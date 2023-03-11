Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Acquires 323,168 Shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) by 6.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,114,533 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 323,168 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $206,526,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Altria Group by 35.1% in the third quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 72,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,946,000 after buying an additional 18,891 shares during the period. Procyon Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Altria Group by 3.9% in the third quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 12,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $520,000 after buying an additional 487 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of Altria Group by 36.2% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 128,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,151,000 after buying an additional 34,055 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp raised its stake in shares of Altria Group by 4.7% in the second quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 33,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,416,000 after buying an additional 1,511 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthspire Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Altria Group by 18.5% in the third quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 27,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,103,000 after buying an additional 4,255 shares during the period. 58.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Altria Group alerts:

Altria Group Stock Down 0.3 %

Altria Group stock opened at $46.61 on Friday. Altria Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $40.35 and a 52 week high of $57.05. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.31. The stock has a market cap of $83.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.61, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.59.

Altria Group Dividend Announcement

Altria Group ( NYSE:MO Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.18. Altria Group had a negative return on equity of 284.29% and a net margin of 22.97%. The business had revenue of $5.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.09 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Altria Group, Inc. will post 5.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 24th will be given a dividend of $0.94 per share. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.07%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 23rd. Altria Group’s payout ratio is 117.87%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup boosted their target price on Altria Group from $46.50 to $49.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Altria Group from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.13.

Altria Group Profile

(Get Rating)

Altria Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Smokeable Products, Oral tobacco products, and Wine. The Smokeable Products segment consists of cigarettes manufactured and sold by PM USA and machine-made large cigars and pipe tobacco manufactured and sold by Middleton.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Altria Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altria Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.