Prelude Capital Management LLC Has $820,000 Position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

Prelude Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Get Rating) by 90.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,962 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 110,895 shares during the quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $820,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Pinnacle Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 169.5% in the 3rd quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 318 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $13,720,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV boosted its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 121.2% during the 3rd quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV now owns 365 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Zeal Asset Management Ltd acquired a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. 16.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Trading Down 1.8 %

Shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing stock opened at $87.25 on Friday. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 12-month low of $59.43 and a 12-month high of $109.75. The stock has a market cap of $452.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.30, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The business’s 50 day moving average is $89.04 and its 200-day moving average is $79.58.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Cuts Dividend

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing ( NYSE:TSM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 12th. The semiconductor company reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.02. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a return on equity of 37.99% and a net margin of 44.81%. The company had revenue of $19.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.29 billion. Equities research analysts predict that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 5.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 13th. Investors of record on Friday, June 16th will be paid a $0.3597 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 15th. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.49%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Erste Group Bank raised Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $94.00.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Profile

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of integrated circuits and wafer semiconductor devices. Its chips are used in personal computers and peripheral products, information applications, wired and wireless communications systems products, and automotive and industrial equipment including consumer electronics such as digital video compact disc player, digital television, game consoles, and digital cameras.

