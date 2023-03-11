Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) Shares Bought by Pathstone Family Office LLC

Pathstone Family Office LLC raised its holdings in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Get Rating) by 58.6% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 31,802 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,745 shares during the period. Pathstone Family Office LLC’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $1,574,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its stake in Johnson Controls International by 152.4% during the first quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its stake in Johnson Controls International by 48.3% during the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in Johnson Controls International during the first quarter valued at about $46,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton purchased a new stake in Johnson Controls International during the third quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. lifted its stake in Johnson Controls International by 979.1% during the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 842 shares in the last quarter. 88.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Daniel C. Mcconeghy sold 3,068 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.43, for a total value of $197,671.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 5,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $325,629.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Johnson Controls International news, EVP Michael J. Ellis sold 28,825 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.15, for a total transaction of $1,877,948.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,101 shares in the company, valued at $527,780.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Daniel C. Mcconeghy sold 3,068 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.43, for a total value of $197,671.24. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 5,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $325,629.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.71% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Johnson Controls International Stock Down 2.9 %

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $64.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Johnson Controls International from $67.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 6th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Johnson Controls International from $74.00 to $69.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Barclays dropped their target price on Johnson Controls International from $75.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Johnson Controls International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $85.00 to $72.00 in a report on Monday, December 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $70.43.

JCI opened at $61.46 on Friday. Johnson Controls International plc has a 1-year low of $45.52 and a 1-year high of $69.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.23. The business has a 50 day moving average of $65.56 and a 200-day moving average of $61.34.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.01. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 12.51% and a net margin of 4.98%. The company had revenue of $6.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.25 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.54 earnings per share. Johnson Controls International’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Johnson Controls International plc will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Johnson Controls International Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Monday, March 20th will be given a $0.36 dividend. This is a boost from Johnson Controls International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 17th. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 76.09%.

About Johnson Controls International

Johnson Controls International Plc engages in the provision of building products, energy solutions, integrated infrastructure and next generation transportation systems. Its technology and service capabilities include fire, security, HVAC, power solutions and energy storage to serve various end markets including large institutions, commercial buildings, retail, industrial, small business and residential.

