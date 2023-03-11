Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Lowers Holdings in Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD trimmed its position in Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX – Get Rating) by 29.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,059,628 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 2,159,026 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in Trex were worth $222,321,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in shares of Trex by 178.8% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 382 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Trex by 110.0% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 857 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Trex during the 1st quarter worth $67,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in shares of Trex by 19.5% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,560 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its position in shares of Trex by 442.7% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,601 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 1,306 shares in the last quarter. 94.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of TREX stock opened at $48.82 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $51.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.76. Trex Company, Inc. has a twelve month low of $38.68 and a twelve month high of $81.19. The company has a market capitalization of $5.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.95, a PEG ratio of 5.97 and a beta of 1.49.

Trex ( NYSE:TREX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The construction company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.01. Trex had a net margin of 16.69% and a return on equity of 32.97%. The firm had revenue of $192.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $185.46 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.55 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 36.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Trex Company, Inc. will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on TREX shares. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Trex from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Trex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Benchmark boosted their target price on shares of Trex from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Trex from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, B. Riley cut their price target on Trex from $65.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.24.

Trex Co, Inc engages in the manufacture of wood-alternative decking and railing. Its products include deck framing and drainage, outdoor lighting, furniture, pergola and outdoor kitchens, fencing, collections, and accessory hardware. It operates through the following segments Trex Residential Products and Trex Commercial Products.

