Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Cuts Holdings in Summit Materials, Inc. (NYSE:SUM)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD decreased its position in Summit Materials, Inc. (NYSE:SUM – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,820,322 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 159,535 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned about 7.58% of Summit Materials worth $211,336,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in shares of Summit Materials by 35.3% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,953 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Summit Materials by 5.1% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,831 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $197,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Summit Materials by 5.1% during the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 99,598 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,386,000 after purchasing an additional 4,793 shares in the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC increased its stake in shares of Summit Materials by 3.3% during the third quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 765,011 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $18,332,000 after purchasing an additional 24,760 shares in the last quarter. Finally, John G Ullman & Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of Summit Materials by 11.8% during the third quarter. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. now owns 159,660 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,825,000 after purchasing an additional 16,910 shares in the last quarter.

Get Summit Materials alerts:

Summit Materials Stock Performance

NYSE:SUM opened at $28.18 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 3.98 and a quick ratio of 3.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.49 and a beta of 1.43. The company’s 50-day moving average is $31.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.95. Summit Materials, Inc. has a 1-year low of $21.99 and a 1-year high of $34.40.

Summit Materials Dividend Announcement

Summit Materials ( NYSE:SUM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The construction company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.03. Summit Materials had a net margin of 11.28% and a return on equity of 7.58%. The firm had revenue of $511.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $555.20 million. Analysts forecast that Summit Materials, Inc. will post 1.42 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th were issued a $1.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 14th.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently commented on SUM. Truist Financial began coverage on shares of Summit Materials in a research note on Friday, January 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $37.00 price target on shares of Summit Materials in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Summit Materials from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Summit Materials from $32.45 to $36.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Summit Materials from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Summit Materials has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $34.36.

Summit Materials Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Summit Materials, Inc is a construction materials company. It manufactures construction materials and related downstream products. The firm operates its business through the following segments: Cement, West and East. The Cement consists of its Hannibal, Missouri and Davenport, Iowa cement plants and distribution terminals along the Mississippi river from Minnesota to Louisiana.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SUM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Summit Materials, Inc. (NYSE:SUM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Summit Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Summit Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.