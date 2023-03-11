Prelude Capital Management LLC Reduces Stake in INDUS Realty Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:INDT)

Prelude Capital Management LLC reduced its position in INDUS Realty Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:INDT – Get Rating) by 25.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,607 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,390 shares during the period. Prelude Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.15% of INDUS Realty Trust worth $817,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of INDT. Endeavour Capital Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in INDUS Realty Trust by 143.7% in the 3rd quarter. Endeavour Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 47,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,467,000 after purchasing an additional 27,772 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in INDUS Realty Trust by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 22,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,177,000 after purchasing an additional 1,631 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in INDUS Realty Trust by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 375,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,683,000 after purchasing an additional 5,736 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in INDUS Realty Trust in the 3rd quarter worth $395,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in INDUS Realty Trust by 1,066.1% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 653 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 597 shares during the period. 84.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. JMP Securities cut INDUS Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Robert W. Baird cut INDUS Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd.

INDUS Realty Trust Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of INDT stock opened at $66.10 on Friday. INDUS Realty Trust, Inc. has a 12-month low of $48.33 and a 12-month high of $75.53. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $64.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $60.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $673.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 110.17 and a beta of 0.83.

INDUS Realty Trust (NASDAQ:INDT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 6th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.61). INDUS Realty Trust had a return on equity of 0.70% and a net margin of 12.42%. The firm had revenue of $12.90 million during the quarter.

INDUS Realty Trust Profile

Indus Realty Trust, Inc engages in the developing, managing and leasing industrial/warehouse properties. The company was founded in 1970 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

