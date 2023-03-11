Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG) Shares Bought by Pathstone Family Office LLC

Pathstone Family Office LLC raised its position in Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Rating) by 21.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 17,801 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,145 shares during the period. Pathstone Family Office LLC’s holdings in Datadog were worth $1,600,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Datadog by 1.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,492,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,406,871,000 after purchasing an additional 322,533 shares during the period. Public Investment Fund purchased a new position in Datadog during the 2nd quarter valued at about $428,470,000. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC increased its holdings in Datadog by 29.6% during the 3rd quarter. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC now owns 4,018,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $356,724,000 after acquiring an additional 917,680 shares in the last quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP increased its holdings in Datadog by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 3,267,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,064,000 after acquiring an additional 122,708 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sands Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Datadog by 44.8% during the 3rd quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 3,101,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,330,000 after acquiring an additional 959,297 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.93% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Datadog

In other news, CEO Olivier Pomel sold 85,637 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.79, for a total transaction of $6,233,517.23. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 268,131 shares in the company, valued at $19,517,255.49. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO David M. Obstler sold 21,812 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.69, for a total value of $1,607,326.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 224,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,545,173.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Olivier Pomel sold 85,637 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.79, for a total transaction of $6,233,517.23. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 268,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,517,255.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 504,281 shares of company stock worth $37,984,534 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 15.80% of the company’s stock.

Datadog Stock Down 6.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:DDOG opened at $65.14 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.09, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $75.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $80.78. The firm has a market cap of $20.84 billion, a PE ratio of -407.13 and a beta of 0.99. Datadog, Inc. has a 12-month low of $61.34 and a 12-month high of $159.00.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.01. Datadog had a negative net margin of 2.99% and a negative return on equity of 2.61%. The firm had revenue of $469.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $447.02 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Datadog, Inc. will post -0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have weighed in on DDOG shares. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 target price on shares of Datadog in a report on Thursday. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of Datadog in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $95.00 target price for the company. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Datadog from $85.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on shares of Datadog from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Datadog from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Datadog currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $111.79.

Datadog Profile

(Get Rating)

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. The company's SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, log management, and security monitoring to provide real-time observability of its customers technology stack.

Featured Stories

