Pathstone Family Office LLC Grows Stake in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX)

Pathstone Family Office LLC lifted its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX – Get Rating) by 13.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,099 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,532 shares during the period. Pathstone Family Office LLC’s holdings in Quest Diagnostics were worth $1,607,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in Quest Diagnostics by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 95,620 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $11,749,000 after acquiring an additional 9,225 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC grew its stake in Quest Diagnostics by 14.9% during the 3rd quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 130,784 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $16,046,000 after acquiring an additional 17,002 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems grew its stake in Quest Diagnostics by 14.8% during the 2nd quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 8,711 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,158,000 after acquiring an additional 1,126 shares in the last quarter. Horizon Investments LLC grew its stake in Quest Diagnostics by 18.7% during the 3rd quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 2,308 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $282,000 after acquiring an additional 363 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund grew its stake in Quest Diagnostics by 14.1% during the 2nd quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 4,010 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $533,000 after acquiring an additional 497 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.79% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Michael E. Prevoznik sold 1,415 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.42, for a total transaction of $200,109.30. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 39,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,577,604.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Quest Diagnostics Stock Performance

Shares of DGX stock opened at $134.31 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $145.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $140.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.22. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated has a one year low of $120.40 and a one year high of $158.34. The firm has a market cap of $14.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.96 and a beta of 0.95.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The medical research company reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.08. Quest Diagnostics had a net margin of 9.57% and a return on equity of 18.84%. The firm had revenue of $2.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.33 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Quest Diagnostics Incorporated will post 8.72 EPS for the current year.

Quest Diagnostics announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, February 2nd that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the medical research company to repurchase up to 6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Quest Diagnostics Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 24th. Investors of record on Monday, April 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.71 per share. This is an increase from Quest Diagnostics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 6th. Quest Diagnostics’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.33%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently issued reports on DGX shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $143.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $146.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 6th. Citigroup lowered shares of Quest Diagnostics from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $145.00 to $125.00 in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Quest Diagnostics in a report on Monday, January 23rd. They issued an “inline” rating and a $159.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Quest Diagnostics has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $150.00.

Quest Diagnostics Profile

Quest Diagnostics, Inc engages in the provision of diagnostic testing, information and services. It operates through the Diagnostic Information Services (DIS) and All Other segments. The DIS segment offers diagnostic information services to patients, clinicians, hospitals, health plans, and employers.

