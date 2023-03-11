Prelude Capital Management LLC Invests $796,000 in Westlake Co. (NYSE:WLK)

Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Westlake Co. (NYSE:WLK – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 9,159 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $796,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its stake in Westlake by 128.8% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 23,738 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,327,000 after purchasing an additional 13,362 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Westlake by 109.5% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 32,136 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,149,000 after purchasing an additional 16,795 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its stake in Westlake by 715.2% in the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 75,922 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $7,442,000 after purchasing an additional 66,609 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp purchased a new stake in Westlake in the second quarter valued at approximately $437,000. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its stake in Westlake by 282.3% in the third quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 37,847 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,288,000 after purchasing an additional 27,947 shares in the last quarter. 26.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have commented on WLK shares. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Westlake from $100.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Westlake from $80.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Westlake from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Westlake from $109.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Westlake from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Westlake presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $119.64.

Westlake Stock Performance

Shares of Westlake stock opened at $110.43 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.38 and a beta of 1.24. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $117.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $105.21. Westlake Co. has a 12 month low of $81.29 and a 12 month high of $141.19.

Westlake (NYSE:WLK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.24 by ($0.45). The firm had revenue of $3.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.41 billion. Westlake had a net margin of 14.23% and a return on equity of 22.54%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.98 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Westlake Co. will post 10.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Westlake Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be given a $0.357 dividend. This represents a $1.43 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 28th. Westlake’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.26%.

Westlake Company Profile

Westlake Corp. manufactures and markets petrochemicals, polymers and fabricated building products. It operates through the following segments: Olefins and Vinyls. The Olefins segment manufactures ethylene, polyethylene and styrene and associated co-products at the manufacturing facility in Lake Charles and polyethylene at the Longview facility.

Further Reading

