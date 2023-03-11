Prelude Capital Management LLC Grows Stock Position in SiTime Co. (NASDAQ:SITM)

Prelude Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in SiTime Co. (NASDAQ:SITM – Get Rating) by 131.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,671 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,054 shares during the period. Prelude Capital Management LLC’s holdings in SiTime were worth $840,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of SITM. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC increased its holdings in shares of SiTime by 78.0% in the third quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 611,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,170,000 after buying an additional 268,063 shares during the period. Trigran Investments Inc. increased its holdings in SiTime by 61.2% during the 3rd quarter. Trigran Investments Inc. now owns 690,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,391,000 after purchasing an additional 262,313 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in SiTime by 1,896.9% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 255,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,123,000 after purchasing an additional 242,800 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its holdings in SiTime by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,290,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $373,473,000 after purchasing an additional 131,669 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in SiTime by 19.3% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 394,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,292,000 after purchasing an additional 63,708 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.96% of the company’s stock.

SITM stock opened at $126.27 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.74 billion, a PE ratio of 122.59 and a beta of 1.86. SiTime Co. has a 12-month low of $73.10 and a 12-month high of $270.92. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $118.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $103.22.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays boosted their price target on SiTime from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Roth Capital boosted their price target on SiTime from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. TheStreet upgraded SiTime from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, November 21st. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on SiTime in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $135.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on SiTime from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $140.00.

In other SiTime news, insider Fariborz Assaderaghi sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.51, for a total transaction of $102,510.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 109,922 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,268,104.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other SiTime news, insider Fariborz Assaderaghi sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.51, for a total transaction of $102,510.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 109,922 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,268,104.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Piyush B. Sevalia sold 1,428 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.53, for a total transaction of $160,692.84. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 98,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,043,244.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 56,143 shares of company stock valued at $7,006,103. 1.16% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

SiTime Corporation designs, develops, and sells silicon timing systems solutions in Taiwan, Hong Kong, the United States, and internationally. The company provides resonators and clock integrated circuits, and various types of oscillators. Its solutions have applications in various markets, including communications and enterprise, automotive, industrial, Internet of Things, mobile, consumer, and aerospace and defense.

