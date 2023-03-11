Pathstone Family Office LLC Boosts Holdings in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY)

Pathstone Family Office LLC lifted its stake in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY – Get Rating) by 16.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 25,791 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 3,728 shares during the period. Pathstone Family Office LLC’s holdings in Occidental Petroleum were worth $1,585,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of OXY. Smith Moore & CO. increased its stake in Occidental Petroleum by 4.6% during the third quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 3,789 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $233,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton grew its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 3.4% during the third quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 5,209 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $320,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 1.5% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 11,920 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $676,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 1.2% during the third quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,658 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,024,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CAPROCK Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 2.0% during the third quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 9,936 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $612,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.45% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc bought 2,363,088 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $60.85 per share, with a total value of $143,793,904.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 196,714,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,970,091,807.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Occidental Petroleum Trading Down 1.2 %

NYSE:OXY opened at $59.86 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $62.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $65.94. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a 52 week low of $51.53 and a 52 week high of $77.13. The company has a market capitalization of $53.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.84, a P/E/G ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.15.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 27th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by ($0.22). Occidental Petroleum had a return on equity of 52.68% and a net margin of 35.87%. The firm had revenue of $8.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.21 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.48 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 97.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post 6.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Occidental Petroleum Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.20%. This is a boost from Occidental Petroleum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.82%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently commented on OXY. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $82.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Friday. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $76.00 to $69.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 19th. Bank of America raised shares of Occidental Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, January 6th. Evercore ISI downgraded shares of Occidental Petroleum from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $74.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Occidental Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.72.

Occidental Petroleum Profile

Occidental Petroleum Corp. engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids and natural gas.

