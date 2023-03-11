14,518 Shares in HF Sinclair Co. (NYSE:DINO) Purchased by Quadrature Capital Ltd

Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in HF Sinclair Co. (NYSE:DINO – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 14,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $781,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of HF Sinclair by 2,175.0% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 609 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in shares of HF Sinclair in the first quarter valued at $36,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HF Sinclair in the second quarter valued at $58,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in HF Sinclair during the first quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of HF Sinclair by 325.0% during the third quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 1,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.69% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently commented on DINO shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on HF Sinclair from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on HF Sinclair from $65.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Cowen increased their price objective on HF Sinclair to $68.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. UBS Group assumed coverage on HF Sinclair in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $58.00 target price for the company. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on shares of HF Sinclair from $61.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $62.08.

Insiders Place Their Bets

HF Sinclair Stock Performance

In other HF Sinclair news, CEO Michael Jennings sold 50,000 shares of HF Sinclair stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.06, for a total transaction of $2,553,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 182,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,336,780.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In other news, CEO Michael Jennings sold 50,000 shares of HF Sinclair stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.06, for a total transaction of $2,553,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 182,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,336,780.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director James H. Lee sold 4,180 shares of HF Sinclair stock in a transaction on Friday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.64, for a total transaction of $211,675.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 57,101 shares in the company, valued at $2,891,594.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 5,054,180 shares of company stock valued at $243,764,675. Company insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HF Sinclair stock opened at $49.27 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market cap of $9.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.60, a P/E/G ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.39. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $54.98. HF Sinclair Co. has a fifty-two week low of $34.17 and a fifty-two week high of $66.19.

HF Sinclair (NYSE:DINO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 24th. The company reported $2.97 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.59 by ($0.62). The company had revenue of $8.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.82 billion. HF Sinclair had a net margin of 7.65% and a return on equity of 31.28%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 59.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.11) EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that HF Sinclair Co. will post 8.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HF Sinclair Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 6th. This is a positive change from HF Sinclair’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. HF Sinclair’s payout ratio is currently 13.14%.

About HF Sinclair

HF Sinclair Corp. is an independent energy company. It manufactures and sells products such as gasoline, diesel fuel, jet fuel, renewable diesel, specialty lubricant products, specialty chemicals, and specialty and modified asphalt. The company operates through five segments: Refining, Marketing, Renewables, Lubricants and Specialty Products, and Midstream.

Further Reading

