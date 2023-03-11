Prelude Capital Management LLC Buys Shares of 7,164 Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH)

Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 7,164 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $788,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Clean Harbors by 8.1% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 116,343 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $12,795,000 after acquiring an additional 8,669 shares during the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC increased its stake in shares of Clean Harbors by 18.4% in the third quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 5,899 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $649,000 after acquiring an additional 916 shares during the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main acquired a new position in shares of Clean Harbors in the second quarter worth $1,929,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its stake in shares of Clean Harbors by 13.7% in the third quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 7,203 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $792,000 after acquiring an additional 867 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in shares of Clean Harbors by 219.4% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 26,454 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,909,000 after acquiring an additional 18,171 shares during the last quarter. 88.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Clean Harbors from $140.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Clean Harbors from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Clean Harbors from $132.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Clean Harbors from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, March 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $145.00.

Clean Harbors Stock Down 2.3 %

CLH stock opened at $134.49 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.68. Clean Harbors, Inc. has a 52-week low of $81.56 and a 52-week high of $140.69. The company has a 50-day moving average of $128.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $120.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.79 and a beta of 1.37.

Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The business services provider reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.15. Clean Harbors had a net margin of 7.97% and a return on equity of 22.03%. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.89 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Clean Harbors, Inc. will post 6.84 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Clean Harbors

In related news, Director Eugene G. Banucci sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.97, for a total value of $669,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 20,618 shares in the company, valued at $2,762,193.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Clean Harbors news, CAO Eric J. Dugas sold 3,274 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.39, for a total transaction of $400,704.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 26,286 shares in the company, valued at $3,217,143.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Eugene G. Banucci sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.97, for a total transaction of $669,850.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 20,618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,762,193.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 31,760 shares of company stock worth $3,858,515. Company insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

About Clean Harbors

Clean Harbors, Inc engages in the provision of environmental, energy, and industrial services. It operates through the Environmental Services and the Safety-Kleen Sustainability Solutions segments. The Environmental Services segment consists of the technical services, industrial services, field services, and oil, gas, and lodging businesses.

