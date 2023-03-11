Prelude Capital Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC)

Prelude Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC – Get Rating) by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,943 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,746 shares during the quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Encompass Health were worth $857,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Baupost Group LLC MA lifted its position in Encompass Health by 318.9% during the first quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA now owns 3,000,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,330,000 after buying an additional 2,283,900 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Encompass Health during the third quarter worth about $51,692,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in Encompass Health by 88.8% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,685,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,494,000 after buying an additional 792,813 shares during the period. Leeward Investments LLC MA lifted its position in Encompass Health by 87.6% during the third quarter. Leeward Investments LLC MA now owns 736,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,305,000 after buying an additional 343,910 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its position in Encompass Health by 25.3% during the third quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,547,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,975,000 after buying an additional 312,753 shares during the period. 96.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Encompass Health Price Performance

Shares of NYSE EHC opened at $53.38 on Friday. Encompass Health Co. has a fifty-two week low of $44.33 and a fifty-two week high of $74.61. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $60.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $55.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The firm has a market cap of $5.32 billion, a PE ratio of 19.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.04.

Encompass Health Dividend Announcement

Insider Buying and Selling at Encompass Health

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 31st. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.12%. Encompass Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.22%.

In other Encompass Health news, CFO Douglas E. Coltharp sold 17,895 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.78, for a total transaction of $1,087,658.10. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 53,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,227,235.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 2.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of Encompass Health in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Truist Financial upped their price target on Encompass Health from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Encompass Health from $62.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. TheStreet upgraded Encompass Health from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on Encompass Health from $65.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.60.

Encompass Health Company Profile

Encompass Health Corp. engages in the provision of post-acute healthcare services. It operates through the Inpatient Rehabilitation and Home Health and Hospice segments. The Inpatient Rehabilitation segment operates inpatient rehabilitation hospitals that provide rehabilitative treatment and care to patients who are recovering from stroke and other neurological disorders, cardiac and pulmonary conditions, brain and spinal cord injuries, complex orthopedic conditions and amputations.

