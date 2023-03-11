Pathstone Family Office LLC Grows Stock Position in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY)

Pathstone Family Office LLC lifted its stake in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Rating) by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 51,970 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 2,981 shares during the period. Pathstone Family Office LLC’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $1,593,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Weyerhaeuser by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 39,975,270 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,141,696,000 after purchasing an additional 3,916,466 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 31,646,386 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,048,128,000 after acquiring an additional 301,087 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 20,914,121 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $692,675,000 after acquiring an additional 284,863 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management SA grew its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 82.3% during the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 10,140,377 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $289,461,000 after acquiring an additional 4,576,865 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 9,553,163 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $316,401,000 after purchasing an additional 30,348 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.86% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Weyerhaeuser

In other news, CEO Devin W. Stockfish sold 1,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total value of $64,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 567,381 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,425,716. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Weyerhaeuser Price Performance

NYSE WY opened at $29.86 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $32.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.80 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.26. Weyerhaeuser has a 1-year low of $27.36 and a 1-year high of $42.86.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.92 billion. Weyerhaeuser had a return on equity of 21.08% and a net margin of 18.46%. The company’s revenue was down 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.49 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Weyerhaeuser will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Weyerhaeuser Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 3rd will be paid a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.55%. Weyerhaeuser’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.04%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup boosted their price target on Weyerhaeuser from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Weyerhaeuser from $42.00 to $36.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on Weyerhaeuser from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Weyerhaeuser currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.43.

Weyerhaeuser Profile

(Get Rating)

Weyerhaeuser Co engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of forest products. It operates through the following business segments: Timberlands, Real Estate, Energy and Natural Resources (Real Estate & ENR), and Wood Products. The Timberlands segment manages private commercial forestland worldwide, engages in growing and harvesting trees for lumber, building, pulp, paper and other wood products.

