Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Sells 498,227 Shares of Confluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFLT)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD reduced its position in shares of Confluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFLT – Get Rating) by 5.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,425,481 shares of the company’s stock after selling 498,227 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned about 3.29% of Confluent worth $224,045,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CFLT. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Confluent by 96.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,063,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,593,000 after acquiring an additional 2,488,471 shares during the last quarter. Altimeter Capital Management LP raised its holdings in Confluent by 79.9% during the 1st quarter. Altimeter Capital Management LP now owns 5,306,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,575,000 after buying an additional 2,356,700 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Confluent by 461.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,609,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,416,000 after buying an additional 1,323,107 shares during the period. Coatue Management LLC raised its holdings in Confluent by 60.5% during the 3rd quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 1,372,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,631,000 after buying an additional 517,458 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Confluent by 29.3% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,208,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,543,000 after buying an additional 500,166 shares during the period. 40.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Confluent Stock Down 5.7 %
Shares of CFLT stock opened at $21.79 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.53 and a beta of 0.98. Confluent, Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.48 and a twelve month high of $44.97. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $23.49 and a 200 day moving average of $23.78. The company has a current ratio of 5.18, a quick ratio of 5.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
CFLT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Confluent from $28.00 to $29.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Cowen decreased their price target on Confluent from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Guggenheim started coverage on Confluent in a report on Thursday, January 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup reduced their target price on Confluent from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Moffett Nathanson started coverage on Confluent in a research note on Monday, February 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.74.
Insider Activity
In other news, major shareholder Ventures Vii (Jersey) L. Index sold 644,814 shares of Confluent stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.93, for a total value of $17,364,841.02. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 108,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,914,633.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Confluent news, major shareholder Ventures Vii (Jersey) L. Index sold 644,814 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.93, for a total transaction of $17,364,841.02. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 108,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,914,633.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Edward Jay Kreps sold 232,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.15, for a total value of $6,079,875.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,718,418 shares of company stock worth $44,732,247 over the last three months. 27.94% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Confluent Company Profile
Confluent, Inc operates a data streaming platform in the United States and internationally. It offers Confluent Cloud, a managed cloud-native service for connecting and processing data; and Confluent Platform, an enterprise-grade self-managed software that connects and processes data in real-time with the foundational platform for data in motion.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Confluent (CFLT)
- 2 Offshore Drilling Stocks Set to Extract Big Profits
- Three Staples Stocks With Double-Digit Upside Ahead
- Can Investors Trust Consumers to Lift American Outdoor Brands?
- How to Buy High Yielding Dividend Stocks
- Oracle Has Spoken: Shares Fall 5%
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CFLT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Confluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFLT – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Confluent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Confluent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.