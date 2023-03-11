Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Sells 498,227 Shares of Confluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFLT)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD reduced its position in shares of Confluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFLT – Get Rating) by 5.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,425,481 shares of the company’s stock after selling 498,227 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned about 3.29% of Confluent worth $224,045,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CFLT. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Confluent by 96.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,063,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,593,000 after acquiring an additional 2,488,471 shares during the last quarter. Altimeter Capital Management LP raised its holdings in Confluent by 79.9% during the 1st quarter. Altimeter Capital Management LP now owns 5,306,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,575,000 after buying an additional 2,356,700 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Confluent by 461.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,609,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,416,000 after buying an additional 1,323,107 shares during the period. Coatue Management LLC raised its holdings in Confluent by 60.5% during the 3rd quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 1,372,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,631,000 after buying an additional 517,458 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Confluent by 29.3% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,208,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,543,000 after buying an additional 500,166 shares during the period. 40.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Confluent alerts:

Confluent Stock Down 5.7 %

Shares of CFLT stock opened at $21.79 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.53 and a beta of 0.98. Confluent, Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.48 and a twelve month high of $44.97. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $23.49 and a 200 day moving average of $23.78. The company has a current ratio of 5.18, a quick ratio of 5.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Confluent ( NASDAQ:CFLT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 30th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $168.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $162.53 million. Confluent had a negative return on equity of 55.61% and a negative net margin of 77.24%. The business’s revenue was up 40.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.43) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Confluent, Inc. will post -1.2 EPS for the current year.

CFLT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Confluent from $28.00 to $29.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Cowen decreased their price target on Confluent from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Guggenheim started coverage on Confluent in a report on Thursday, January 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup reduced their target price on Confluent from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Moffett Nathanson started coverage on Confluent in a research note on Monday, February 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.74.

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder Ventures Vii (Jersey) L. Index sold 644,814 shares of Confluent stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.93, for a total value of $17,364,841.02. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 108,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,914,633.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Confluent news, major shareholder Ventures Vii (Jersey) L. Index sold 644,814 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.93, for a total transaction of $17,364,841.02. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 108,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,914,633.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Edward Jay Kreps sold 232,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.15, for a total value of $6,079,875.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,718,418 shares of company stock worth $44,732,247 over the last three months. 27.94% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Confluent Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Confluent, Inc operates a data streaming platform in the United States and internationally. It offers Confluent Cloud, a managed cloud-native service for connecting and processing data; and Confluent Platform, an enterprise-grade self-managed software that connects and processes data in real-time with the foundational platform for data in motion.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CFLT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Confluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFLT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Confluent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Confluent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.