Prelude Capital Management LLC Buys 3,664 Shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Limited (NYSE:RDY)

Prelude Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Limited (NYSE:RDY – Get Rating) by 32.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,664 shares during the quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories were worth $785,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of RDY. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 1,188.2% during the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 903 shares during the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories during the third quarter valued at approximately $128,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 51.3% during the third quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 880 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning bought a new stake in Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories during the second quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories in the 1st quarter worth approximately $207,000. 9.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE RDY opened at $53.43 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Limited has a 52 week low of $49.59 and a 52 week high of $58.28. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $53.63 and its 200 day moving average is $53.47. The company has a market cap of $8.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.79, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 0.48.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories in a report on Monday, January 30th. They issued an “underweight” rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.00.

Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Ltd. engages in the manufacture and marketing of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the following segments: Global Generics, Pharmaceutical Services & Active Ingredients, Proprietary Products, and Others. The Global Generics segment consists of manufacturing and marketing of prescription and over-the-counter finished pharmaceutical products ready for consumption by the patient, marketed under a brand name or as generic finished dosages with therapeutic equivalence to branded formulations.

