Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Sells 2,212,587 Shares of Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lessened its stake in shares of Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC – Get Rating) by 19.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,889,489 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,212,587 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned about 8.12% of Equity Commonwealth worth $216,549,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ellevest Inc. bought a new stake in Equity Commonwealth during the third quarter worth about $34,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Equity Commonwealth in the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Equity Commonwealth by 116.3% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,869 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 1,005 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Equity Commonwealth in the second quarter valued at approximately $119,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its stake in Equity Commonwealth by 104.9% in the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 4,339 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 2,221 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.39% of the company’s stock.

Equity Commonwealth Stock Down 1.5 %

NYSE:EQC opened at $19.67 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $24.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.66 and a beta of 0.30. Equity Commonwealth has a 12-month low of $19.49 and a 12-month high of $28.84.

Equity Commonwealth Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 23rd were given a $4.25 dividend. This is an increase from Equity Commonwealth’s previous dividend of $1.00. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 22nd. This represents a dividend yield of 20.22%.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Equity Commonwealth from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th.

About Equity Commonwealth

Equity Commonwealth operates as an internally managed and self-advised real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership and operation of office properties. The company was founded by Barry M. Portnoy on October 9, 1986 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

