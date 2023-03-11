Primavera Capital Acquisition Co. (NYSE:PV) Shares Sold by Prelude Capital Management LLC

Prelude Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Primavera Capital Acquisition Co. (NYSE:PV – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 83,353 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,271 shares during the quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC owned about 0.16% of Primavera Capital Acquisition worth $829,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Basso Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Primavera Capital Acquisition in the first quarter valued at $121,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Primavera Capital Acquisition in the third quarter valued at $132,000. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new position in Primavera Capital Acquisition in the first quarter valued at $185,000. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in Primavera Capital Acquisition in the third quarter valued at $262,000. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in Primavera Capital Acquisition in the third quarter valued at $296,000. 49.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:PV opened at $5.05 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $271.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.01. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.55. Primavera Capital Acquisition Co. has a fifty-two week low of $8.96 and a fifty-two week high of $10.51.

Primavera Capital Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses in consumer companies China. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Central, Hong Kong.

