Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Purchases 334,634 Shares of The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD – Get Rating) by 23.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,764,287 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 334,634 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned approximately 3.27% of Middleby worth $226,130,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Middleby by 42.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 2,607 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $327,000 after purchasing an additional 779 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its stake in Middleby by 8.6% during the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 237,883 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,482,000 after acquiring an additional 18,793 shares in the last quarter. South Dakota Investment Council bought a new position in Middleby during the third quarter worth $705,000. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Middleby by 10.9% during the second quarter. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,214,722 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $152,278,000 after acquiring an additional 119,141 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Addenda Capital Inc. boosted its stake in Middleby by 9.1% during the third quarter. Addenda Capital Inc. now owns 45,708 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,858,000 after acquiring an additional 3,816 shares in the last quarter. 98.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MIDD. TheStreet raised shares of Middleby from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Middleby from $140.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Middleby from $175.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on shares of Middleby from $162.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on shares of Middleby in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $168.14.

MIDD opened at $144.49 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $151.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $142.20. The company has a market cap of $7.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.15 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The Middleby Co. has a 1-year low of $120.30 and a 1-year high of $175.34.

Middleby (NASDAQ:MIDD – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The industrial products company reported $2.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. Middleby had a net margin of 10.82% and a return on equity of 19.46%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.11 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that The Middleby Co. will post 9.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Chapin Sarah Palisi sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.39, for a total value of $47,217.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,506 shares in the company, valued at $1,181,369.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The Middleby Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, marketing, and distribution of foodservice equipment. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group, Food Processing Equipment Group, Residential Kitchen Equipment Group, and Corporate and Other. The Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group segment manufactures, sells, and distributes foodservice equipment for the restaurant and institutional kitchen industry.

