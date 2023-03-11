JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:JKS) Position Decreased by Quadrature Capital Ltd

Quadrature Capital Ltd decreased its holdings in shares of JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:JKS – Get Rating) by 80.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,636 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 52,940 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd’s holdings in JinkoSolar were worth $700,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of JinkoSolar by 98.8% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 690 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in JinkoSolar during the third quarter valued at about $89,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in JinkoSolar during the second quarter valued at about $152,000. Seaport Global Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in JinkoSolar during the second quarter valued at about $153,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in JinkoSolar by 25.0% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,680 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $148,000 after buying an additional 536 shares in the last quarter.

NYSE JKS opened at $48.98 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.77. JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. has a 52-week low of $36.51 and a 52-week high of $76.92.

A number of analysts have commented on JKS shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of JinkoSolar from $38.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Roth Capital raised shares of JinkoSolar from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.75.

JinkoSolar Holding Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture of solar modules. It distributes solar products and sells its solutions and services to a diversified international utility, commercial and residential customers. The company was founded by Xiande Li, Kangping Chen, and Xianhua Li on August 3, 2007 and is headquartered in Shangrao, China.

