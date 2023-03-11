Quadrature Capital Ltd Purchases New Holdings in Vista Outdoor Inc. (NYSE:VSTO)

Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in Vista Outdoor Inc. (NYSE:VSTO – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 31,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $759,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd owned about 0.06% of Vista Outdoor as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Vista Outdoor by 1.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,716,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,992,000 after purchasing an additional 140,072 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Vista Outdoor by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,248,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,015,000 after buying an additional 85,701 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Vista Outdoor by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,808,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,462,000 after buying an additional 32,209 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Vista Outdoor by 78.2% during the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 643,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,653,000 after buying an additional 282,543 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Vista Outdoor by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 623,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,155,000 after buying an additional 14,402 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.56% of the company’s stock.

Vista Outdoor Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE VSTO opened at $27.92 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 0.96. Vista Outdoor Inc. has a 12-month low of $22.97 and a 12-month high of $41.20. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.97.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Vista Outdoor ( NYSE:VSTO Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.21. Vista Outdoor had a return on equity of 33.27% and a net margin of 12.63%. The firm had revenue of $754.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $753.72 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.10 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Vista Outdoor Inc. will post 6.21 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Lake Street Capital reduced their target price on Vista Outdoor from $45.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday, February 3rd. StockNews.com raised Vista Outdoor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, B. Riley cut their price target on Vista Outdoor from $45.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.67.

Vista Outdoor Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Vista Outdoor, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of consumer products in the outdoor sports and recreation markets. It operates through the following segments: Shooting Sports and Outdoor Products. The Shooting Sports segment is comprised of ammunition and hunting & shooting accessories product lines.

