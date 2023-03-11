FTAI Aviation Ltd. (NYSE:FTAI) Shares Purchased by Prelude Capital Management LLC

Prelude Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of FTAI Aviation Ltd. (NYSE:FTAI – Get Rating) by 154.2% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 57,014 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 34,583 shares during the quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC’s holdings in FTAI Aviation were worth $855,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FTAI. Great Mountain Partners LLC acquired a new position in FTAI Aviation during the second quarter valued at approximately $73,046,000. Philosophy Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of FTAI Aviation by 37.0% during the third quarter. Philosophy Capital Management LLC now owns 1,590,571 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $23,851,000 after purchasing an additional 429,321 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP lifted its position in shares of FTAI Aviation by 51.0% during the third quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,114,114 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,706,000 after purchasing an additional 376,136 shares in the last quarter. ING Groep NV lifted its position in shares of FTAI Aviation by 27.3% during the third quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 1,633,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $24,494,000 after purchasing an additional 350,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of FTAI Aviation by 19.9% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,397,428 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,026,000 after purchasing an additional 232,304 shares in the last quarter. 74.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get FTAI Aviation alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently commented on FTAI shares. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of FTAI Aviation from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of FTAI Aviation from $21.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of FTAI Aviation in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their price target on shares of FTAI Aviation from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.21.

FTAI Aviation Trading Down 3.9 %

FTAI stock opened at $23.82 on Friday. FTAI Aviation Ltd. has a 1-year low of $14.29 and a 1-year high of $26.84. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $23.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.96.

FTAI Aviation (NYSE:FTAI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.36). The business had revenue of $274.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $213.29 million. FTAI Aviation had a negative net margin of 24.46% and a negative return on equity of 7.10%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.04 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that FTAI Aviation Ltd. will post 2.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FTAI Aviation Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.04%. FTAI Aviation’s dividend payout ratio is currently -54.05%.

About FTAI Aviation

(Get Rating)

FTAI Aviation Ltd. engages in acquiring, managing and disposing of transportation and transportation-related infrastructure and equipment assets. It operates through the following segments: Aviation Leasing, Jefferson Terminal, and Ports and Terminals. The Aviation Leasing segment consists of aircraft and aircraft engines held for lease and are typically held long-term.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTAI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FTAI Aviation Ltd. (NYSE:FTAI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for FTAI Aviation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FTAI Aviation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.