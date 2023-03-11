Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Boosts Stock Position in Vodafone Group Public Limited (NASDAQ:VOD)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Vodafone Group Public Limited (NASDAQ:VOD – Get Rating) by 16.0% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 20,662,429 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after buying an additional 2,857,178 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in Vodafone Group Public were worth $234,106,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in Vodafone Group Public by 141.4% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,012,386 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $66,686,000 after purchasing an additional 2,350,386 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Vodafone Group Public by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 27,537,932 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $457,680,000 after purchasing an additional 1,487,100 shares during the period. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd increased its holdings in Vodafone Group Public by 32.6% during the 3rd quarter. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd now owns 5,781,084 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $65,557,000 after purchasing an additional 1,421,148 shares during the period. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC increased its holdings in Vodafone Group Public by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC now owns 13,504,877 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $153,010,000 after purchasing an additional 1,270,320 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Vodafone Group Public by 24.0% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,486,246 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $101,056,000 after acquiring an additional 1,255,489 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ VOD opened at $11.78 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.85. Vodafone Group Public Limited has a 52-week low of $9.94 and a 52-week high of $17.67. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $11.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.59.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Berenberg Bank lowered their price objective on Vodafone Group Public from GBX 115 ($1.38) to GBX 100 ($1.20) in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Credit Suisse Group cut Vodafone Group Public from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Bank of America raised Vodafone Group Public from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Vodafone Group Public from GBX 97 ($1.17) to GBX 95 ($1.14) in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com cut Vodafone Group Public from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Vodafone Group Public presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $134.71.

Vodafone Group Plc engages in telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. The firms offers mobile services that enable customers to call, text and access data, fixed line services, including broadband, television (TV) offerings, and voice and convergence services under the GigaKombi and Vodafone One names to customers.

