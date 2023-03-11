Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) Shares Sold by Prelude Capital Management LLC

Prelude Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Get Rating) by 45.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,003 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 8,454 shares during the period. Prelude Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Owens Corning were worth $786,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Owens Corning by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,502 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $595,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Owens Corning by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 2,606 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $238,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its position in shares of Owens Corning by 24.9% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 13,517 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,237,000 after acquiring an additional 2,693 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of Owens Corning by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 19,987 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,888,000 after acquiring an additional 1,952 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Owens Corning by 245.2% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 3,649 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $333,000 after acquiring an additional 2,592 shares during the last quarter. 94.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Owens Corning stock opened at $93.32 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The company has a market capitalization of $8.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.36, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.42. Owens Corning has a one year low of $72.97 and a one year high of $105.62. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $95.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $89.25.

Owens Corning ( NYSE:OC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The construction company reported $2.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.24 billion. Owens Corning had a net margin of 12.71% and a return on equity of 27.36%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.20 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Owens Corning will post 9.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 2nd. Owens Corning’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.40%.

In other Owens Corning news, insider Todd W. Fister sold 2,505 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $250,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 31,482 shares in the company, valued at $3,148,200. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on OC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Owens Corning from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $85.00 to $79.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. Citigroup increased their target price on Owens Corning from $90.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Loop Capital increased their target price on Owens Corning from $102.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Owens Corning from $99.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Owens Corning from $91.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Owens Corning currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $99.92.

Owens Corning engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of insulation, roofing, and fiberglass composites. It operates through the following segments: Composites, Insulation, and Roofing. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber, and includes vertically integrated downstream activities.

