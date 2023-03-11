Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH) Position Reduced by Prelude Capital Management LLC

Prelude Capital Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH – Get Rating) by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,706 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,237 shares during the period. Prelude Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Guardant Health were worth $792,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Guardant Health by 24.8% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 200,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,799,000 after buying an additional 39,829 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in Guardant Health during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $213,000. Swiss National Bank grew its position in Guardant Health by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 216,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,713,000 after purchasing an additional 11,700 shares in the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Guardant Health during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $227,000. Finally, International Biotechnology Trust PLC grew its position in Guardant Health by 2,379.2% during the 3rd quarter. International Biotechnology Trust PLC now owns 74,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,004,000 after purchasing an additional 71,495 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.43% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup cut shares of Guardant Health from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Thursday. BTIG Research lowered their price objective on shares of Guardant Health from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Guardant Health from $73.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Guardant Health from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Guardant Health from $70.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Guardant Health has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.64.

Guardant Health Stock Performance

Guardant Health Profile

GH stock opened at $25.01 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.90, a current ratio of 6.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.90. Guardant Health, Inc. has a 1 year low of $24.21 and a 1 year high of $77.72. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.73.

Guardant Health, Inc is a precision oncology company engaged in the treatment of cancer through the use of proprietary blood-based tests, vast data sets, and advanced analytics. Its solutions include treatment selection, recurrence detection, and early detection. The company was founded by Helmy Eltoukhy, AmirAli H.

