Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) Shares Acquired by Lido Advisors LLC

Lido Advisors LLC increased its position in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,544 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $326,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC grew its position in Capital One Financial by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 3,551 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $327,000 after buying an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC grew its position in Capital One Financial by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 7,756 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $715,000 after buying an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Banco Santander S.A. grew its position in Capital One Financial by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 21,927 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,021,000 after buying an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC grew its position in Capital One Financial by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC now owns 3,286 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $318,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kinneret Advisory LLC grew its position in Capital One Financial by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 5,358 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $703,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on COF shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Capital One Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Odeon Capital Group lowered shares of Capital One Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $94.20 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Capital One Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $120.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Wolfe Research raised their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $77.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $152.00 to $141.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Capital One Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $121.12.

Capital One Financial Price Performance

NYSE COF opened at $98.19 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $108.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $102.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. Capital One Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $86.98 and a 52-week high of $144.73.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $2.82 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.81 by ($0.99). The business had revenue of $9.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.07 billion. Capital One Financial had a net margin of 19.18% and a return on equity of 13.52%. Capital One Financial’s revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $5.41 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Capital One Financial Co. will post 14.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Capital One Financial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 17th. Investors of record on Monday, February 6th were given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 3rd. Capital One Financial’s payout ratio is presently 13.48%.

Capital One Financial Profile

(Get Rating)

Capital One Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company. The firm engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Credit Card segment includes domestic consumer and small business card lending, and international card lending businesses.

Further Reading

