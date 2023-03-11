Marshall Wace LLP Acquires 104,112 Shares of Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. (NYSE:AQUA)

Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. (NYSE:AQUA – Get Rating) by 73.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 246,136 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 104,112 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace LLP owned approximately 0.20% of Evoqua Water Technologies worth $8,140,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC boosted its position in Evoqua Water Technologies by 7.2% during the third quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 204,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,776,000 after acquiring an additional 13,682 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its position in Evoqua Water Technologies by 246.0% during the third quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 17,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $570,000 after acquiring an additional 12,250 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in Evoqua Water Technologies by 29.5% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 602,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,934,000 after acquiring an additional 137,338 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Evoqua Water Technologies by 15.0% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,269,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,968,000 after acquiring an additional 165,120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Evoqua Water Technologies by 26.0% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 565,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,697,000 after acquiring an additional 116,627 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.46% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AQUA opened at $47.12 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.74. The firm has a market cap of $5.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 1.80. Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. has a 52 week low of $30.44 and a 52 week high of $51.35. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $46.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.15.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on AQUA shares. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Evoqua Water Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $49.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Evoqua Water Technologies from $43.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Evoqua Water Technologies from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Evoqua Water Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $51.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Evoqua Water Technologies from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.57.

In other Evoqua Water Technologies news, EVP Rodney Aulick sold 6,494 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.35, for a total value of $326,972.90. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 127,001 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,394,500.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 3.64% of the company’s stock.

Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of water and wastewater treatment systems and technologies. It operates through the Integrated Solutions and Services and Applied Product Technologies segments. The Integrated Solutions and Services segment offers outsourced water services, capital equipment for process water and wastewater treatment, and preventive maintenance service contracts.

