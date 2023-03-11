PROG Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRG) Shares Purchased by Marshall Wace LLP

Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in PROG Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRG – Get Rating) by 66.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 550,120 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 219,796 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace LLP’s holdings in PROG were worth $8,240,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in PROG by 68.1% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 948 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in PROG by 83.0% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 1,740 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in PROG by 50.7% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 2,535 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in PROG by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 10,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 965 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in PROG during the 3rd quarter worth $166,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.81% of the company’s stock.

Get PROG alerts:

PROG Trading Down 4.4 %

Shares of PRG stock opened at $24.70 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $22.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.17. The company has a current ratio of 3.37, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.93 and a beta of 2.11. PROG Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.11 and a twelve month high of $31.28.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PROG ( NYSE:PRG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $612.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $600.47 million. PROG had a net margin of 3.80% and a return on equity of 23.28%. The company’s revenue was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.67 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that PROG Holdings, Inc. will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of PROG from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th.

About PROG

(Get Rating)

PROG Holdings, Inc (NYSE:PRG) is a financial technology holding company based in Salt Lake City, Utah with three business segments: Progressive Leasing, which offers lease-to-own transactions primarily to credit-challenged consumers through e-commerce and point-of-sale retail partners, via online, mobile, and in-store solutions; Vive Financial, which provides consumers who may not qualify for traditional prime lending with a variety of second-look, revolving credit products through private label and branded credit cards; and Four Technologies, which provides consumers of all credit backgrounds Buy Now, Pay Later (BNPL) options through four interest-free installments via its platform, Four.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PROG Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for PROG Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PROG and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.