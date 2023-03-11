Marshall Wace LLP Boosts Holdings in B. Riley Principal 250 Merger Corp. (NASDAQ:BRIV)

Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in B. Riley Principal 250 Merger Corp. (NASDAQ:BRIV – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 849,803 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,669 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace LLP’s holdings in B. Riley Principal 250 Merger were worth $8,320,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new position in B. Riley Principal 250 Merger during the third quarter valued at approximately $116,000. OTA Financial Group L.P. purchased a new position in B. Riley Principal 250 Merger during the third quarter valued at approximately $230,000. Walleye Capital LLC lifted its holdings in B. Riley Principal 250 Merger by 53.4% during the first quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 27,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 9,558 shares in the last quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. lifted its holdings in B. Riley Principal 250 Merger by 56.4% during the third quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 27,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 10,066 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PEAK6 Investments LLC lifted its holdings in B. Riley Principal 250 Merger by 1.1% during the second quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC now owns 153,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,496,000 after purchasing an additional 1,682 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.24% of the company’s stock.

B. Riley Principal 250 Merger Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:BRIV opened at $10.12 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.43. B. Riley Principal 250 Merger Corp. has a 1-year low of $9.68 and a 1-year high of $10.13. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.92.

B. Riley Principal 250 Merger Company Profile

B. Riley Principal 250 Merger Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

