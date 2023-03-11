Martingale Asset Management L P Invests $51,000 in MacroGenics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNX)

Martingale Asset Management L P purchased a new position in shares of MacroGenics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNX – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 14,674 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of MacroGenics in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in MacroGenics by 692.3% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,150 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 4,500 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new stake in MacroGenics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in MacroGenics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in shares of MacroGenics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $45,000. 93.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:MGNX opened at $5.32 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.25. MacroGenics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.13 and a fifty-two week high of $10.20.

In related news, major shareholder Target N. V. Biotech purchased 500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $5.07 per share, with a total value of $2,535,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 9,579,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,570,412.41. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, major shareholder Target N. V. Biotech acquired 500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $5.07 per share, with a total value of $2,535,000.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 9,579,963 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,570,412.41. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Target N. V. Biotech bought 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of $5.61 per share, with a total value of $1,122,000.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 8,929,963 shares in the company, valued at $50,097,092.43. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have bought a total of 1,050,000 shares of company stock worth $5,628,000 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 7.90% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on MGNX shares. Citigroup lowered shares of MacroGenics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $16.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. JMP Securities cut their price target on shares of MacroGenics from $18.00 to $8.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Cowen lowered shares of MacroGenics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of MacroGenics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $5.70 to $16.00 in a report on Monday, November 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of MacroGenics from $15.00 to $17.00 in a report on Thursday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $10.30.

MacroGenics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company engaged in discovering and developing antibody-based therapeutics designed to modulate the human immune response for the treatment of cancer. Its product pipeline includes Margetuximab, Flotetuzumab, Retifanlimab, Enoblituzumab, Tebotelimab, MGC018, MGD019, IMGC936, and MGD014 for infectious diseases.

