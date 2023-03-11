Marshall Wace LLP Trims Stake in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

Marshall Wace LLP reduced its position in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Rating) by 37.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 28,804 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 17,417 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace LLP’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $8,802,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marvin & Palmer Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Synopsys during the third quarter worth approximately $7,227,000. Echo Street Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Synopsys by 125.4% during the third quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 1,927 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $589,000 after acquiring an additional 1,072 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of Synopsys by 45.6% during the third quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 39,508 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $12,072,000 after acquiring an additional 12,365 shares during the period. Ethic Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Synopsys by 17.5% during the third quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 9,937 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,036,000 after purchasing an additional 1,482 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Synopsys by 50.4% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 24,769 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $7,568,000 after purchasing an additional 8,299 shares in the last quarter. 84.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Synopsys alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on SNPS shares. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $420.00 price objective on shares of Synopsys in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Atlantic Securities started coverage on shares of Synopsys in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Synopsys from $400.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Edward Jones started coverage on shares of Synopsys in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Synopsys from $420.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Synopsys presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $424.18.

Insider Transactions at Synopsys

Synopsys Trading Down 1.8 %

In related news, COO Sassine Ghazi sold 29,136 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $329.93, for a total transaction of $9,612,840.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 52,609 shares in the company, valued at $17,357,287.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, insider John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 3,464 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $353.91, for a total transaction of $1,225,944.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 25,112 shares in the company, valued at $8,887,387.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, COO Sassine Ghazi sold 29,136 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $329.93, for a total transaction of $9,612,840.48. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 52,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,357,287.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 65,736 shares of company stock worth $21,590,891. Company insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SNPS opened at $355.23 on Friday. Synopsys, Inc. has a 12 month low of $255.02 and a 12 month high of $391.17. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $351.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $329.48. The company has a market capitalization of $54.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.62, a PEG ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.18.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The semiconductor company reported $2.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.12. Synopsys had a net margin of 18.22% and a return on equity of 16.88%. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.36 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.78 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Synopsys, Inc. will post 7.2 EPS for the current year.

Synopsys Profile

(Get Rating)

Synopsys, Inc engages in the provision of software products and consulting services in the electronic design automation industry. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor and System Design, and Software Integrity. The Semiconductor and System Design segment includes the EDA, IP and System Integration.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNPS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Synopsys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synopsys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.