Martingale Asset Management L P Has $216,000 Holdings in Business First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:BFST)

Martingale Asset Management L P trimmed its holdings in shares of Business First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:BFST – Get Rating) by 73.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,001 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,341 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P’s holdings in Business First Bancshares were worth $216,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Business First Bancshares by 4.3% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 9,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,000 after purchasing an additional 408 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Business First Bancshares by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 10,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,000 after buying an additional 925 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Business First Bancshares by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 50,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,223,000 after buying an additional 935 shares during the period. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. increased its holdings in Business First Bancshares by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. now owns 24,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $529,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of Business First Bancshares in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 30.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently commented on BFST shares. Raymond James downgraded shares of Business First Bancshares from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Business First Bancshares in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Business First Bancshares from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd.

Business First Bancshares Stock Down 2.5 %

BFST stock opened at $17.99 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The company’s 50 day moving average is $20.78 and its 200 day moving average is $22.17. The stock has a market cap of $451.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.82 and a beta of 0.81. Business First Bancshares, Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.61 and a 1-year high of $26.46.

Business First Bancshares (NASDAQ:BFST – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.05. Business First Bancshares had a return on equity of 12.77% and a net margin of 20.44%. The firm had revenue of $64.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.95 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Business First Bancshares, Inc. will post 2.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Business First Bancshares Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 14th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.67%. Business First Bancshares’s payout ratio is presently 20.87%.

Business First Bancshares Profile

Business First Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company. It engages in the provision of banking products and services through its subsidiary. The firm offers commercial and personal banking, treasury management, and wealth solutions services. The company was founded on July 20, 2006 and is headquartered in Baton Rouge, LA.

