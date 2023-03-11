Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Boosts Position in Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its stake in Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL – Get Rating) by 98.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 43,740 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 21,690 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in Rollins were worth $1,517,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in Rollins during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in Rollins during the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in Rollins during the 2nd quarter worth about $43,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Rollins during the 3rd quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its holdings in Rollins by 72.8% during the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,626 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 685 shares in the last quarter. 38.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Elizabeth B. Chandler sold 2,129 shares of Rollins stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.57, for a total value of $77,857.53. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 96,960 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,545,827.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 53.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Rollins Stock Down 0.4 %

NYSE:ROL opened at $34.67 on Friday. Rollins, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $31.43 and a fifty-two week high of $43.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.85 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.71. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.11.

Rollins (NYSE:ROL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The business services provider reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $661.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $661.44 million. Rollins had a net margin of 13.53% and a return on equity of 30.92%. Rollins’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.14 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Rollins, Inc. will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Rollins Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 10th were paid a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 9th. Rollins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.27%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have issued reports on ROL. StockNews.com cut shares of Rollins from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Redburn Partners began coverage on shares of Rollins in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $62.00 price target on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Rollins presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.25.

Rollins Profile

Rollins, Inc engages in the provision of pest and termite control services through its wholly-owned subsidiaries to both residential and commercial customers in the United States, Canada, Central America, South America, the Caribbean, the Middle East, Asia, the Mediterranean, Europe, Africa, Mexico, and Australia.

