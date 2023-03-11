45,430 Shares in Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG) Bought by Engineers Gate Manager LP

Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 45,430 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $549,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP owned 0.06% of Healthcare Services Group at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HCSG. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Healthcare Services Group by 604.0% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,278,042 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $42,303,000 after acquiring an additional 1,954,436 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Healthcare Services Group by 54.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,065,246 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $75,492,000 after acquiring an additional 1,427,064 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Healthcare Services Group during the second quarter worth $20,223,000. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. raised its stake in Healthcare Services Group by 30.4% during the second quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 1,622,515 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,248,000 after acquiring an additional 377,962 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC raised its stake in Healthcare Services Group by 44.4% during the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 1,158,313 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $14,004,000 after acquiring an additional 356,089 shares in the last quarter. 98.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Healthcare Services Group alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HCSG has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com upgraded Healthcare Services Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, January 1st. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Healthcare Services Group from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of Healthcare Services Group in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Healthcare Services Group from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $14.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 16th.

Healthcare Services Group Stock Down 2.8 %

Healthcare Services Group stock opened at $12.00 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.29. The stock has a market cap of $892.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.09 and a beta of 0.37. Healthcare Services Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.55 and a 12-month high of $20.54.

Healthcare Services Group (NASDAQ:HCSG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The business services provider reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $424.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $419.74 million. Healthcare Services Group had a return on equity of 7.99% and a net margin of 2.05%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.03 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Healthcare Services Group, Inc. will post 0.55 EPS for the current year.

Healthcare Services Group Profile

(Get Rating)

Healthcare Services Group, Inc engages in the provision of keeping, laundry, and dietary services to long-term care and related health care facilities. It operates through the following business segments: Housekeeping and Dietary. The Housekeeping segment consists of the management of the client’s housekeeping department, which is responsible for the cleaning, disinfecting, and sanitizing of patient rooms and common areas of a client facility, as well as the laundering and processing of the personal clothing belonging to the facility’s patients.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Healthcare Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Healthcare Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.