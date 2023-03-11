Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Boosts Stake in Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA – Get Rating) by 18.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,396 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 2,405 shares during the quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in Synaptics were worth $1,525,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Synaptics by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,911,427 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $780,329,000 after buying an additional 67,124 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Synaptics by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,449,123 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $171,069,000 after purchasing an additional 55,970 shares during the period. Trigran Investments Inc. raised its position in Synaptics by 38.9% in the 3rd quarter. Trigran Investments Inc. now owns 688,202 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $68,139,000 after purchasing an additional 192,778 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Synaptics by 20.1% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 398,967 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $47,098,000 after purchasing an additional 66,687 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Synaptics by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 365,996 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $73,017,000 after purchasing an additional 12,823 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.40% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Dean Warren Butler sold 1,350 shares of Synaptics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.36, for a total transaction of $161,136.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 34,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,105,506.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Synaptics Trading Down 2.7 %

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Shares of SYNA opened at $107.51 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $117.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $106.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.63 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a current ratio of 4.42, a quick ratio of 3.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Synaptics Incorporated has a 1-year low of $81.13 and a 1-year high of $239.88.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on SYNA shares. Susquehanna lifted their target price on shares of Synaptics from $115.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Synaptics from $90.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Synaptics from $100.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on shares of Synaptics from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Synaptics from $90.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $148.18.

About Synaptics

(Get Rating)

Synaptics, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of human interface semiconductor solutions for electronic devices and products. It specializes in custom-designed human interface that enable people to interact with mobile computing, communications, entertainment, and other electronic devices.

