Engineers Gate Manager LP Trims Holdings in AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN)

Engineers Gate Manager LP decreased its holdings in AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN – Get Rating) by 54.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,995 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,912 shares during the quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP’s holdings in AMN Healthcare Services were worth $529,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in AMN Healthcare Services by 24.0% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 73,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,751,000 after purchasing an additional 14,149 shares during the last quarter. FWL Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in AMN Healthcare Services in the 3rd quarter valued at $5,884,000. Bayesian Capital Management LP raised its position in AMN Healthcare Services by 29.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bayesian Capital Management LP now owns 7,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $842,000 after purchasing an additional 1,811 shares during the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. raised its position in AMN Healthcare Services by 40.5% during the 3rd quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 2,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,000 after buying an additional 686 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in AMN Healthcare Services during the 3rd quarter worth $558,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.94% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Denise L. Jackson sold 1,002 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.30, for a total value of $109,518.60. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,976,034.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Denise L. Jackson sold 4,001 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.76, for a total value of $443,150.76. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,559,279.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Denise L. Jackson sold 1,002 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.30, for a total transaction of $109,518.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,079 shares in the company, valued at $1,976,034.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have commented on AMN. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $134.00 to $111.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $148.00 price objective on shares of AMN Healthcare Services in a research report on Monday, February 13th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of AMN Healthcare Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $130.00 to $109.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $147.00 price objective on shares of AMN Healthcare Services in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, AMN Healthcare Services currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $131.00.

Shares of AMN opened at $87.56 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $97.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $106.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The company has a market capitalization of $3.60 billion, a PE ratio of 8.90, a P/E/G ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.34. AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. has a 52-week low of $82.75 and a 52-week high of $129.04.

AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported $2.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.17 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. AMN Healthcare Services had a net margin of 8.47% and a return on equity of 49.69%. The business’s revenue was down 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.95 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. will post 8.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc provides healthcare workforce solutions and staffing services to healthcare facilities across the nation. Its workforce solutions include managed services programs and recruitment process outsourcing. It operates through the following segments: Nurse and Allied Solutions, Physician and Leadership Solutions, and Technology and Workforce Solutions.

