Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD) Shares Sold by Engineers Gate Manager LP

Engineers Gate Manager LP lowered its position in Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD – Get Rating) (TSE:ABX) by 55.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 33,696 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock after selling 42,598 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP’s holdings in Barrick Gold were worth $522,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in Barrick Gold by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 75,561,681 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $1,171,197,000 after buying an additional 995,099 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Barrick Gold by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 56,601,028 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $1,388,423,000 after buying an additional 1,379,254 shares in the last quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG lifted its stake in Barrick Gold by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 49,178,271 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $762,263,000 after buying an additional 2,635,991 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in Barrick Gold by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 19,875,209 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $307,708,000 after buying an additional 233,744 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in Barrick Gold by 40.8% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 17,824,320 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $437,387,000 after buying an additional 5,164,698 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Barrick Gold alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on GOLD shares. Barclays upped their target price on Barrick Gold from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Raymond James reduced their target price on Barrick Gold from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Barrick Gold from $27.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 21st. National Bank Financial reduced their price target on Barrick Gold from C$29.00 to C$28.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Fundamental Research set a $19.02 price target on Barrick Gold and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $23.60.

Barrick Gold Trading Up 2.2 %

GOLD stock opened at $15.91 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $27.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.29, a PEG ratio of 8.78 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.49. Barrick Gold Corp has a 52 week low of $13.01 and a 52 week high of $25.99.

Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD – Get Rating) (TSE:ABX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The gold and copper producer reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.79 billion. Barrick Gold had a return on equity of 4.12% and a net margin of 3.92%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.35 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Barrick Gold Corp will post 0.89 EPS for the current year.

Barrick Gold Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 27th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.51%. Barrick Gold’s payout ratio is 166.67%.

Barrick Gold Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD – Get Rating) (TSE:ABX).

Receive News & Ratings for Barrick Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barrick Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.