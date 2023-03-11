Martingale Asset Management L P Acquires Shares of 10,566 Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIR)

Martingale Asset Management L P acquired a new stake in shares of Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIR – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 10,566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 175.1% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 127.3% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares during the period. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vir Biotechnology in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vir Biotechnology in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vir Biotechnology in the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. 74.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VIR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Vir Biotechnology from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $18.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Friday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Vir Biotechnology from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $34.00 in a report on Monday, March 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Vir Biotechnology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $41.00 to $53.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. SVB Leerink dropped their target price on shares of Vir Biotechnology from $45.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price on shares of Vir Biotechnology in a report on Friday, February 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.29.

In other Vir Biotechnology news, COO Johanna Friedl-Naderer sold 1,482 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.82, for a total value of $33,819.24. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 148,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,389,180.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In other Vir Biotechnology news, Director Vicki L. Sato sold 17,915 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.83, for a total value of $462,744.45. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,363,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,210,784.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, COO Johanna Friedl-Naderer sold 1,482 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.82, for a total transaction of $33,819.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 148,518 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,389,180.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 1,447,050 shares of company stock valued at $39,236,135. 22.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of VIR opened at $22.61 on Friday. Vir Biotechnology, Inc. has a 12-month low of $18.05 and a 12-month high of $31.78. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $26.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.93 and a beta of 0.26.

Vir Biotechnology (NASDAQ:VIR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.76) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.72). The company had revenue of $49.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $134.24 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.92 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 93.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Vir Biotechnology, Inc. will post -3.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Vir Biotechnology, Inc, a commercial-stage immunology company, develops therapeutic products to treat and prevent serious infectious diseases. It develops Sotrovimab (VIR-7832), a SARS-CoV-2-neutralizing mAbs to treat and prevent COVID-19 infection under the Xevudy brand; VIR-2218 and VIR-3434 for the treatment of hepatitis B virus; VIR-2482 for the prevention of influenza A virus; and VIR-1111 for the prevention of human immunodeficiency virus.

