4,255 Shares in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) Purchased by Engineers Gate Manager LP

Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 4,255 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $554,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Evercore Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in American Water Works by 4.0% in the third quarter. Evercore Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,745 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $618,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in American Water Works by 3.5% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 331,984 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $43,211,000 after buying an additional 11,334 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in American Water Works by 8.3% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 401,704 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $52,286,000 after buying an additional 30,788 shares during the period. Banco BTG Pactual S.A. purchased a new stake in American Water Works in the third quarter worth about $403,000. Finally, Bayesian Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in American Water Works in the third quarter worth about $456,000. 83.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AWK opened at $133.65 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $24.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $150.56 and a 200 day moving average of $147.24. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a twelve month low of $122.77 and a twelve month high of $173.87.

American Water Works ( NYSE:AWK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The utilities provider reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $931.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $923.74 million. American Water Works had a net margin of 21.62% and a return on equity of 10.76%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.85 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 4.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have commented on AWK shares. HSBC lowered their price objective on shares of American Water Works to $158.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. TheStreet lowered shares of American Water Works from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $180.00 target price on shares of American Water Works in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of American Water Works from $149.00 to $159.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, American Water Works has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $158.29.

American Water Works Co, Inc engages in the provision of complementary water and wastewater services. It operates through the following segments: Regulated Businesses, Market-Based Businesses, and Other. The Regulated Businesses segment offers water and wastewater services to customers. The Market-Based Businesses segment includes the military services group, which enters into long-term contracts with the U.S.

