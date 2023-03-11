Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Sells 56,570 Shares of Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc cut its position in Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX – Get Rating) by 47.9% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 61,408 shares of the company’s stock after selling 56,570 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in Tempur Sealy International were worth $1,482,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in TPX. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 87.4% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 672 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 67.5% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 211.0% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,249 shares in the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tempur Sealy International in the third quarter valued at $85,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 473.3% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 2,958 shares in the last quarter. 99.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Tempur Sealy International

In other news, CFO Bhaskar Rao sold 27,198 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.08, for a total value of $954,105.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 347,988 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,207,419.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders sold 60,677 shares of company stock worth $2,283,492. 4.48% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Tempur Sealy International Trading Down 2.4 %

TPX opened at $39.27 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $40.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.85. Tempur Sealy International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.03 and a 12-month high of $44.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.58, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.73.

Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.02. Tempur Sealy International had a negative return on equity of 402.92% and a net margin of 9.26%. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.88 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Tempur Sealy International, Inc. will post 2.7 EPS for the current year.

Tempur Sealy International Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 23rd were issued a $0.11 dividend. This is a boost from Tempur Sealy International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 22nd. Tempur Sealy International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.46%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on TPX shares. Raymond James lifted their price target on Tempur Sealy International from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Tempur Sealy International from $32.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Tempur Sealy International in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Loop Capital lifted their price target on Tempur Sealy International from $25.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on Tempur Sealy International from $33.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Tempur Sealy International currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $42.67.

Tempur Sealy International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Tempur Sealy International, Inc develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes bedding products. It operates through the North America and International segments. The North America segment consists of Tempur and Sealy manufacturing and distribution subsidiaries, joint ventures and licensees located in the U.S.

