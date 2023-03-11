Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) Shares Sold by Ensign Peak Advisors Inc

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc cut its stake in shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 11,459 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 940 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in Eaton were worth $1,527,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ETN. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eaton during the second quarter worth $31,000. TimeScale Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Eaton by 102.5% during the third quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. now owns 243 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eaton during the third quarter worth $32,000. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new position in Eaton in the second quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Karp Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in Eaton in the third quarter worth $39,000. 80.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer cut Eaton from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Eaton from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Eaton from $169.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Mizuho increased their price objective on Eaton from $160.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Eaton from $130.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $171.00.

Insider Activity at Eaton

Eaton Stock Down 2.3 %

In other Eaton news, insider Brian S. Brickhouse sold 21,347 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.97, for a total value of $3,777,778.59. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,905 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,814,707.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Joao V. Faria sold 2,500 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.71, for a total value of $441,775.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 71,314 shares in the company, valued at $12,601,896.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 33,377 shares of company stock valued at $5,864,193 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.56% of the company's stock.

ETN opened at $170.30 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market cap of $67.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.69, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.13. Eaton Co. plc has a 52 week low of $122.50 and a 52 week high of $178.75. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $166.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $155.25.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The industrial products company reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $5.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.34 billion. Eaton had a return on equity of 18.31% and a net margin of 11.86%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.72 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Eaton Co. plc will post 8.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Eaton Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 24th. Investors of record on Monday, March 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.86 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 3rd. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.02%. This is a positive change from Eaton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.81. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.94%.

About Eaton

Eaton Corp. Plc is a power management company, which provides energy-efficient solutions for electrical, hydraulic, and mechanical power. It operates through the following segments: Electrical Americas and Electrical Global, Hydraulics, Aerospace, Vehicle, and eMobility. The Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segments engage in sales contracts for electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality, wiring devices, circuit protection, utility power distribution, power reliability equipment, and service.

