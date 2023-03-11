Engineers Gate Manager LP Increases Stock Position in Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR)

Engineers Gate Manager LP grew its stake in shares of Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR – Get Rating) by 38.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,561 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,536 shares during the quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP’s holdings in Entergy were worth $560,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of Entergy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Entergy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Entergy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Entergy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, New Millennium Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Entergy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.98% of the company’s stock.

Entergy Trading Down 2.2 %

Entergy stock opened at $100.62 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $21.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.67, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.43. Entergy Co. has a 1 year low of $94.94 and a 1 year high of $126.82. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $106.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $109.80.

Entergy Dividend Announcement

Entergy ( NYSE:ETR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The utilities provider reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $3.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.65 billion. Entergy had a net margin of 8.01% and a return on equity of 10.88%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.76 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Entergy Co. will post 6.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 10th were issued a $1.07 dividend. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.25%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 9th. Entergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 79.41%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America cut shares of Entergy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $135.00 to $119.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Entergy from $123.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Entergy from $114.00 to $113.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Entergy from $108.00 to $103.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Entergy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Entergy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $122.47.

Insider Activity at Entergy

In related news, insider Haley Fisackerly sold 3,890 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.42, for a total value of $421,753.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $179,543.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Entergy news, EVP Marcus V. Brown sold 12,500 shares of Entergy stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.10, for a total transaction of $1,326,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $968,586.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Haley Fisackerly sold 3,890 shares of Entergy stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.42, for a total transaction of $421,753.80. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $179,543.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 17,092 shares of company stock valued at $1,821,838. 0.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Entergy Profile

Entergy Corp. is a holding company, which engages in electric power generation and distribution. It operates through the following segments: Utility and Entergy Wholesale Commodities. The Utility segment includes the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electric power and the operations of a natural gas distribution business.

See Also

